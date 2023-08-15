‘All you can do is cry’: Richmond native living near Lahaina mourns loss of former home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond native living near Lahaina is giving us a firsthand account of what’s happening on the ground in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

Caley Terrill says he lived in Lahaina for 17 years but moved to a town 5 miles north in 2020.

While he and his wife are okay, he says their friends lost everything. He also says his former neighborhood in Lahaina has been wiped off the map.

“We drove by the house I lived in for seven years, we drove by two days ago, and the house is gone. The whole neighborhood, everything is gone. It was just heartbreaking,” Terrill said.

He says it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to help victims, but they still have no internet service or power, which makes it hard to communicate.

Terrill says the most challenging part about this tragedy for him personally is the fact that he didn’t know what was happening just miles down the road until it was too late.

“We did not know what was happening, I saw the glow in the sky and the smoke, and I had a feeling in my heart, but it wasn’t until someone knocked on our door the next day and said something that I just could not fathom,” he said.

He says all their close friends are homeless and sleeping on gymnasium floors.

“Everyone we know lost everything they have. There was no warning for anybody. What happened to them? I mean people trapped in buildings, people trapped in cars,” Terrill said. “Some of my friends, I heard stories...if they had waited two minutes longer, they would have been gone. So all you can do is cry.”

Terrill was told not even to bother calling 911 if he has an emergency. He says no one is coming, as Lahaina’s emergency resources have been exhausted.

Terrill says he talked with FEMA officials on the ground in Maui.

They told him they had only assessed about 5% of the destruction in Maui so far, so the death toll could rise in the coming days.

