Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, August 14, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Multiple agencies are still searching for an inmate who escaped the supervision of two VADOC security officers at ST. Mary’s Hospital Saturday morning.
  • It’s the first day of school for Caroline, Amelia, Essex, Northumberland, Goochland and Richmond Counties.
  • A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after leading Virginia Police on a wild chase in a truck and ambulance before being arrested in D.C.
  • The fires in Maui are contained, and residents have begun to return home to extensive damage and loss.
  • Today’s weather hot and humid with a few strong storms possible later in the day. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

