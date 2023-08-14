Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, August 14, 2023
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Multiple agencies are still searching for an inmate who escaped the supervision of two VADOC security officers at ST. Mary’s Hospital Saturday morning.
- It’s the first day of school for Caroline, Amelia, Essex, Northumberland, Goochland and Richmond Counties.
- A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after leading Virginia Police on a wild chase in a truck and ambulance before being arrested in D.C.
- The fires in Maui are contained, and residents have begun to return home to extensive damage and loss.
- Today’s weather hot and humid with a few strong storms possible later in the day. Full forecast >
