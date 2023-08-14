Virginia families and volunteers mourn with victims in Maui

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Hawaii, the death toll from last week’s wildfires has now grown to 96 people.

The number is expected to keep climbing as search teams work their way through devastated areas.

Most of the deaths occurred in the historic town of Lahaina, essentially wiped off the map as about 3,000 homes and businesses are gone.

“It’s really hard seeing places dear to our heart just gone,” Powhatan resident Leslie Abernathy said.

Abernathy and her husband, Eric Lindquist, live in Powhatan but say Lahaina is their favorite place in the world and travel there as much as possible.

They opened up about their initial reaction to seeing the place they got married reduced to rubble.

“Shock, devastation, tears. It’s such a magical place,” Abernathy said.

The couple says over the past few weeks, they have been looking at property to buy in Lahaina potentially.

“The thought of it not being the way that it was is just horrendous,” Lindquist said. “It’s hard, and thinking about all the loss that people are suffering, it’s devastating.”

They say local Hawaiian families in Maui are some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet.

Danielle Englund with Virginia Red Cross echoed those comments. She is in Honolulu, preparing to fly to Maui for relief efforts.

She says many Maui residents chose not to evacuate out of sheer love for their homeland. Instead, almost 3,000 of them have signed up to volunteer for The Red Cross.

“This particular community, the Hawaiians in general, just the outpouring of support for their own people has been absolutely mind-blowingly impressive,” Englund said. “It really speaks to the culture here in Hawaii.”

Englund says she’s talked with survivors and people who have lost loved ones. She says volunteers with The Red Cross get thousands of calls daily.

“Some of those are people who are trying to find people. They still haven’t heard from folks,” Englund said.

She says the power and internet outages have created more obstacles.

“With a lack of power comes a lack of air conditioning which, of course, can affect people who have health issues,” Englund said. “There are water limitations. There are water shortages.”

She says she expects the road to recovery to be a long haul, with many residents relying on temporary housing well into November.

