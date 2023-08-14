Your Money with Carlson Financial
PHOTOS: The first days of school are here

The first days of school in Central Virginia stretch from late July through the day after Labor Day.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school starts across Central Virginia, we want to see your back-to-school photos!

Tap on the “Add Media” option below and you may see your photos on TV or NBC12′s social media platforms through early September. You can also click here upload photos.

The first days of school in Central Virginia stretch from mid-July through the day after Labor Day. Click/tap here for a full list of the first days for public schools.

