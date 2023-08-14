Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s now the third day of a search for escaped inmate 21-year-old Naseem Roulack who left Saint Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning while in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center.

Police are asking neighbors, particularly those in the West End, to check their home security footage. Now some are finding context that they think could be helpful.

Police say Roulack is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5′8 in height, and weighs 177 lbs. In a release, police say he has four tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his right cheek, “Cut Throat,” another on his left arm that says “RIP ish,” and a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

A neighbor who lives near the hospital captured security footage that features a man who fits that description. The video was shared in a group in the neighborhood.

“I got on the Ring app and just asked, generally, if anyone knew if anyone knew what was going on,” neighbor Daniel Bagbey said.

Bagbey lives close to the street where police say Roulack was seen.

“There were helicopters flying overhead the other morning, and they’re flying over for hours. So we knew something was going on,” Bagbey said.

He says his security camera didn’t capture anything because it was not set up to reach activity across the street then, but people in the area shared with him what they caught.

The video shows a man who neighbors think is wearing a hospital gown. The time stamp on the video shows Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. Police say Roulack left St. Mary’s just before 6 a.m.

In a release, police say Roulack was seen walking around Franklin Street, just a few streets from Bagbey’s home.

“What is scary is he broke into, we have a lot of friends in this neighborhood, and one of them was down here on Franklin, I believe,” Bagbey said. “And the person’s house he broke into and took their clothes was my good friend’s immediate neighbor. And the fact that they were in that house when he did that, too, is definitely scary.”

Police cannot confirm the video neighbors captured is Roulack yet, but they continue asking for more footage like this as it helps with the investigation. They encourage everyone to go through their security cameras.

Bagbey says he and his friends are looking. They think Roulack changed clothes now after stealing some.

“He says he broke into his neighbor’s house next door while asleep. He came inside and swiped two sets of car keys, some credit cards, cash and stuff from his wallet as well as some clothes,” Bagbey said.

If you think you have seen Roulack, you’re asked to call #77 from your cell phone or 911.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.