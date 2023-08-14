Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hope for Hawaii: Donate to Red Cross relief efforts

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The death toll continues to rise in Hawaii after fires ripped through Lahaina last week. The images coming out of the area are heartbreaking, and many people across Central Virginia are looking for ways to help.

On Monday afternoon, our Call 12 lines will be staffed by volunteers from the American Red Cross to take your donations for the victims in Hawaii who have lost everything.

To donate, call 804-345-1212 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

