‘His legacy will live on’: Chesterfield Fire and EMS mourns loss of fire captain killed in car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter will never forget the passion, dedication and care Captain Jason Ware brought to the department during his 20-year career.

Captain Jason Ware (Source;Chesterfield Fire and EMS | Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

“He was passionate about the fire service. He truly enjoyed being a firefighter, first and foremost,” Chief Senter told NBC12 on Monday. “But, most recently, being a fire captain and, in particular, being in charge of the Chester Fire Station.”

Captain Ware was killed in a car crash early Friday morning in King and Queen County.

Virginia State Police said 18-year-old Aveon Santos was driving east along Route 33 when his car crossed the center line and struck Captain Ware’s car head-on. Troopers charged Santos with reckless driving and are investigating fatigue as a factor in the crash.

“He was a good man, a great leader, and he will certainly will be missed,” said Chief Senter.

During his 20 years of service, Chief Senter said Captain Ware worked at six different stations in Chesterfield. Chief Senter said Captain Ware’s heart was with the Chester Fire Station, where he started his career and later served as captain.

“Upon graduating from recruit school, he spent most of his time at Chester Fire Station, so it was his dream job to go back there at some point as the captain of the station,” Chief Senter told NBC12. “Captain Ware exemplified all of the core values that we hold very near and dear to our hearts here in the department, and one of those is, of course, providing excellent customer service to our citizens, and he did a very good job with that.”

Chief Senter said Captain Ware cared about those under his command.

“Truly cared for his members that he was responsible for as those under his command and worked very hard to make sure they were properly trained, had the resources they need and truly cared for them,” he said.

Captain Ware also cared deeply about the community and those he served, according to Chief Senter.

“We have a good friend who emailed us over the weekend, and her parents lived in the Chester Village area, and they struggle with some chronic health conditions. They shared with me what Captain Ware meant to their parents,” Chief Senter shared with NBC12. “He went there several times to help out, and he always knew the patients. He could remember their names, their ages and so forth, and so he was always able to work with them and make sure they get the care they needed.”

There are also discussions about ways the department can honor Captain Ware at the new Chester fire station once it opens in the future. At this moment, Chief Senter said their focus is on supporting Captain Ware’s family.

“We’re here to provide whatever support we can for the family not only today but in the weeks, months, and potentially years to come,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced arrangements for Captain Ware’s visitation and memorial service. The service is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Claire Walker Middle School.

