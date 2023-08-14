Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Forecast: Hot and Humid, Few Strong Storms Possible Later in the Day

Heat index expected to climb above 100°
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Ros Runner
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot and humid day is on tap for Monday, with potential for a few strong storms later in the day.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with widely scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values 100°-105°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible, mainly south and east of Richmond. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and slightly less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Search continues for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
Police process and make sure guns are safe at event
RPD gets positive turnout for 2nd annual Gun Buyback event
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend

Latest News

NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Heat continues with a chance for strong storms on Monday
RVA heat advisory during festivals
Heat doesn’t stop people from enjoying Richmond traditions
Hot and humid with storms possible Monday afternoon and evening
Hot and humid with storms possible Monday afternoon and evening
Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid
Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid