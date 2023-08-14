Forecast: Hot and Humid, Few Strong Storms Possible Later in the Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot and humid day is on tap for Monday, with potential for a few strong storms later in the day.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with widely scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values 100°-105°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible, mainly south and east of Richmond. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and slightly less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°.

