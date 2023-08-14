Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Five arrested after James River fight among kayakers

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of five people arrested after a fight among kayakers Saturday along the James River near Buchanan.

Shortly after 4 p.m. August 12, 2023, deputies responded to a reported fight near mile post 39 of the James River Water Trail. Deputies, along with Virginia State Police and assisted by Volunteers of the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS, searched the river between the Town of Buchanan boat landing and the Arcadia boat landing. Officers found what they refer to as an intoxicated kayaker with a female companion who had been involved in the fight.

Deputies determined the fight had stemmed from the couple being left behind after losing their kayak and paddle. They later rejoined the group, according to deputies, confronting the group about being left behind, and that led to the fight. Others within the group then joined in the brawl, resulting in one kayaker being hit in the back of the head with a paddle.

“The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of our citizens,” said Sheriff Matt Ward. “Unsafe or illegal activity on our waterways will not be tolerated. We will uphold the laws so that everyone may enjoy the accessibility of our recreational opportunities and the natural resources our county has to offer.”

The following are the five people arrested and their charges:

Nikie Bowers, 31, Goodview, VA / Public intoxication, Assault and Battery

Sammie Byrnes, 25, Goodview, VA / Assault and Battery

Christopher Seeds, 24, Hurt, VA / Public intoxication, Assault and Battery

Adrianna Shepherd, 23, Hurt, VA / Public intoxication, Malicious wounding

Remington Wright, 31, Goodview, VA / Public Intoxication

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
ESCAPED INMATE ON THE RUN - NASEEM ROULACK
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

Latest News

On Aug. 8, Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on charges relating to Lt....
Man charged in Thanksgiving shooting death of Richmond Fire Lieutenant
Police are investigating a fatal collision in the 11300 block of Route 1
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in Chesterfield on Route 1
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 13-15.
Here’s the second group of artists to be featured in 2023 Richmond Folk Festival
Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Fulton Hill shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Fulton Hill shooting