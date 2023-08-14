Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

First ‘Barbers & Backpacks’ event gives kids free haircuts before the school year

First annual free haircut and backpack event held in Jefferson Park
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the non-profit group, Impac1 RVA, hosted the first Barbers and Backpacks event at Jefferson Park.

They partnered with Executive Grooming Lounge barbers to provide any child, K-12, needing a haircut and a new backpack before the new school year.

“I feel like a brand-new person, and I feel very fresh now, and I feel good,” said Zeion, a child getting a haircut.

The owner of Executive Grooming Lounge, Everett Phelps, told NBC12 he knows this event is essential, and he’s glad to be a part of it.

“I wish there was something like this around when I was this age ‘cause a great haircut would have been nice going back to school ‘cause sometimes it didn’t happen,” said Phelps.

The vice president of Impac1 RVA, Lana Montgomery, is also a mother of 5 who said she knows what it’s like to have to spend a lot of money at one time when the new school year rolls around.

“To have something, one less thing on your plate like scheduling haircut appointments or shopping for school supplies amidst of all the other adversities and challenges we face every day trying to protect and provide for our family,” said Montgomery.

Some kids say the best part was getting the style they wanted.

“I like getting my hair cut like a mohawk,” said Mason, another child getting a haircut.

If you couldn’t make it out to this event, you can still get your child a free haircut within the week.

All you have to do is reach out to Impac1 RVA, and they’ll work it out with you.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Captain Jason Ware
‘His legacy will live on’: Chesterfield Fire and EMS mourns loss of fire captain killed in car crash
While that area is known for its charm and breathtaking view, they both say, the best thing...
Local couple reflects on memories in Lahaina in wake of destruction
Captain Jason Ware was killed in a car crash early Friday morning in King and Queen County.
‘His legacy will live on’: Chesterfield Fire and EMS mourns loss of fire captain killed in car crash
It’s now the third day of a search for escaped inmate 21-year-old Naseem Roulack who left Saint...
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate