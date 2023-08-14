First ‘Barbers & Backpacks’ event gives kids free haircuts before the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the non-profit group, Impac1 RVA, hosted the first Barbers and Backpacks event at Jefferson Park.

They partnered with Executive Grooming Lounge barbers to provide any child, K-12, needing a haircut and a new backpack before the new school year.

“I feel like a brand-new person, and I feel very fresh now, and I feel good,” said Zeion, a child getting a haircut.

The owner of Executive Grooming Lounge, Everett Phelps, told NBC12 he knows this event is essential, and he’s glad to be a part of it.

“I wish there was something like this around when I was this age ‘cause a great haircut would have been nice going back to school ‘cause sometimes it didn’t happen,” said Phelps.

The vice president of Impac1 RVA, Lana Montgomery, is also a mother of 5 who said she knows what it’s like to have to spend a lot of money at one time when the new school year rolls around.

“To have something, one less thing on your plate like scheduling haircut appointments or shopping for school supplies amidst of all the other adversities and challenges we face every day trying to protect and provide for our family,” said Montgomery.

Some kids say the best part was getting the style they wanted.

“I like getting my hair cut like a mohawk,” said Mason, another child getting a haircut.

If you couldn’t make it out to this event, you can still get your child a free haircut within the week.

All you have to do is reach out to Impac1 RVA, and they’ll work it out with you.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.