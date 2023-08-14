Caught on camera: Bear scares woman outside her front door

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida woman was startled when she came face-to-face with a bear while letting her dog out on her front porch.

Gina Helsel says she sends her dog on occasion to discourage cats from gathering on her front porch in Daytona Beach. But early Thursday morning, what she went to discourage was much larger.

Everything seemed normal – until a bear poked its head around the corner of Helsel’s house.

“The bear was getting in the neighbor’s trash, and I caught it in the act,” she said.

Startled by the bear’s sudden appearance, Helsel screamed and headed straight back to her front door, actions that were caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

“My brother called me… cracking up and was like, ‘Gina, only you would scream like that,’” she said.

In the confusion, Helsel struggled with the door.

“I did fumble with it. It was open, too. It wasn’t shut all the way because I never shut it all the way when I take him [her dog] out,” she said.

The good news is that once Helsel and her dog got off the front porch, the bear did, too.

“The bear is mostly focused on the dog. It basically lunges, does a bit of a bluff charge. Then, when her and the dog retreat, the bear runs away,” said Mike Orlando, a bear biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Orlando says the bear displayed normal behavior and was likely not aggressive.

“They just all startled each other. She probably wasn’t prepared to have a bear sitting there, and the bear probably wasn’t prepared to have her show up with the dog,” he said.

Living in Florida, Helsel says she’s always on the lookout for wildlife, but this was one encounter she didn’t expect.

“I’m always looking for gators. I’m always looking for snakes, and I have this great fear of coyotes. But bears, I didn’t really think about,” she said.

Helsel says she holds no ill will toward the bear.

“I am glad the bear’s OK. I don’t want anything to happen to the bear. The bear was doing what – it lives here,” she said.

Helsel’s neighborhood backs up to a conservation area, which is a natural habitat for bears. For residents, it’s especially important to make sure their trash is kept secure.

“Some way to keep the garbage secure, so that you’re not bringing the bears from the woods into your neighborhood, where you can have a run-in like she had,” Orlando said.

