Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Cancer patient who married girlfriend as his final wish dies 3 weeks after wedding

NOTE: This video was taken at the time of the wedding, before Alex Santos' passing. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man whose final wish was to marry his girlfriend has died of cancer at age 25.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and was told the cancer was terminal. It spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments weren’t working.

While Santos fought for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” he said at the time of their wedding last month.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They had been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

In mid-July, Santos told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

According to a GoFundMe update from family members, just a week after the wedding, Santos’ condition declined rapidly, and he became unresponsive in hospice care with his new wife by his side.

He died Aug. 8.

In a statement, Piedmont Columbus Regional said they were grateful to be a part of Santos’ final wish.

“Our staff was honored to be able to share a special moment with Alex and his family near the end of his life by arranging a wedding for him and Heather. It was truly a special day for everyone involved and all who attended,” hospital staff wrote.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Callie Swafford collects drinking water for her family.
PFAS Problems: Testing for toxins
Researchers are using fish to study levels of forever chemicals in U.S. waterways
PFAS Problems: Fishing for answers
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds