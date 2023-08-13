Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat index values 100° to 106° Sunday and Monday. A few strong storms are possible Monday afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values 100°-104°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values 100°-106°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: Near a quarter inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible, mainly for eastern VA. Winds west 10-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: Near a quarter inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

