Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the...
A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.

Authorities said it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped on a cliff Tuesday and plunged the nearly 100 feet (30 meters) at the Bright Angel Point trail.

The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of nine broken vertebrae plus a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion and a broken hand and dislocated finger.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” Kauffman told Phoenix TV station KPNX. “I squatted down and was holding on to a rock. I only had one hand on it.

“It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back,” he added.

Rescue crews had to repel down the cliff and get the injured boy out of the canyon in a basket.

“I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here” to the hospital, said Kauffman, who lives in Casselton, North Dakota.

Brian Kauffman was in North Dakota when he heard about his son’s fall and rescue.

A National Park Service search and rescue team set up a rope rescue down to the steep and narrow trail and raised the teen safely to the rim.

“We’re extremely grateful for the work of everyone. Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that,” Brian Kauffman said.

He said Wyatt and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred.

Brian Kauffman said his son was discharged from the hospital Saturday and was being driven home. Wyatt and his mom were expected to reach Casselton on Tuesday.

“We’re just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box,” Brian Kauffman told KPNX.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Search continues for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
New COVID subvariant hits Central Va as students head back to school

Latest News

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns
RVA heat advisory during festivals
Heat advisory doesn’t stop people from enjoying Richmond traditions
Thousands pack Maymont for Day 2 of the festival.
Day 2 of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought