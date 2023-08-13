Heat doesn’t stop people from enjoying Richmond traditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond hosted two major events over the weekend, the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival and the 41st Carytown Watermelon Festival.

On Sunday, our First Alert Weather Team reported a heat index of over 100 degrees, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying these traditional events.

One woman said she stayed hydrated by doing more than drinking water.

“A lot of fruit, watermelon, frozen water, just keeping hydrated,” said Sandra Jackson, a Richmond Jazz and Music Festival attendee.

A group of friends who traveled out of state to go to the Jazz and Music Festival said they are normally used to the heat, but it was too hot for comfort on Sunday.

“I have island roots in me, so I love the heat but it’s just hot today ... like hot! Holy heat one of our friends said. Hot as fish grease,” said Colette Brantley, a festival attendee.

The music festival organizer says there was an extra accommodation to fight the heat.

“We also have more shaded spaces at the festival this year,” said Whitney White, an organizer of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.

Meanwhile, at the Carytown Watermelon Festival, watermelon vendors worked as teams to make sure everybody stayed hydrated and healthy in the extreme heat.

“We’ve got some fans set up, we’ve got plenty of water, we relieve each other,” said Debbie Bartol, a watermelon vendor.

For people attending and may not have a fan to stand by, one man shared how he’s staying cool while having fun.

“Oh, well I take breaks under trees and best of all, watermelon. Watermelon cools you,” said Larry Maimone, a watermelon festival attendee.

People also suggested carrying a portable fan to help with the heat.

