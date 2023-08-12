Saturday Forecast: Sunny, hot and humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very hot and humid this weekend! Feeling like 100°+ each afternoon.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values near 100°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

NOTE: Perseid Meteor shower peaks Saturday night.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s. Heat index va;ues near 100°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: A strong to severe storm with gusty winds is possible. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: Near a quarter inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially in areas south and east of Richmond. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. An early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with increasing humidity. Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

