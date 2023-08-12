Positive turn out for 2nd annual Gun Buyback event through RPD

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police teamed up with Liberation Church for the second annual Gun Buyback event Saturday morning. The event was from 7-11am and it seemed like people were excited to sell their guns because cars were lined up as early as 5:30am.

City leaders hope this event will help reduce the number of gun related deaths and crimes.

“An unwanted gun, an unattended firearm can be used in many ways.. {cut to vo} It can make its way to the black market, someone who’s considering harming themselves could use it or a child might find it,” Captain John Hall, with Richmond Police Department explained.

People got between $200-$250 in the form of a gift card of their choice, between Amazon, Walmart and Wawa.

The amount of money depended on the type of gun brought. While Captain Hall says this event isn’t for everyone, he says it’s a good opportunity for families to have important conversations about gun safety.

“That’s a good thing because it kind of gets that conversation within the household and it could possibly make its way out to the community and if we can save one life, the cost of saving one life makes it’s worth it,” Captain Hall said.

Most of the volunteers are with the church but volunteer has been a trauma nurse for 15 years. She said she came out to help because she’s seen, first-hand, how gun violence can affect families.

“It’s damaging to their psychological well being as well as their physical,” said Brieanna Dixon, a nurse and the Trauma & Burn Prevention & Outreach Coordinator for Chippenham Hospital.

She wasn’t the only volunteer out there for the first time. Jermon Blot, with Liberation Church, said after he hear about last year’s Gun Buyback event - he had to make it his business to participate. He said he’s thankful he did, because he says he’s being a part of the bigger picture - keeping Richmond safe.

“The event was awesome, you know just from the turnout from everybody working together, it’s good when we can come together to do things in a positive way to have positive change and impact on the city,” said Blot.

