Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is now on the lookout for an inmate after escaping a hospital in Henrico County.

Authorities say the inmate, who has been identified as 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m.

Roulack was last seen leaving a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes.

After notification of his disappearance, the hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roulack is described as a Black male with brown eyes, 5′8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds.

The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.

If you see Roulack, do not approach. Instead, dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Capt. Jason Ware was with the department for 20 years.
Chesterfield firefighter dies in crash while on his way to work
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend
P'Aris Moore
2 men charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell

Latest News

Police are investigating a fatal collision in the 11300 block of Route 1
Pedestrian hit, killed in Chesterfield after crash on Route 1
Man Hit and Killed Crossing Road
Man Hit and Killed Crossing Road
Jazz Festival Saturday Morning
Jazz Festival Saturday Morning
VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital