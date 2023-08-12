VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is now on the lookout for an inmate after escaping a hospital in Henrico County.

Authorities say the inmate, who has been identified as 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m.

Roulack was last seen leaving a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes.

After notification of his disappearance, the hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roulack is described as a Black male with brown eyes, 5′8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds.

The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.

If you see Roulack, do not approach. Instead, dial 911.

