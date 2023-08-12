Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Capt. Jason Ware was with the department for 20 years.
Chesterfield firefighter dies in crash while on his way to work
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend
P'Aris Moore
2 men charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell

Latest News

A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete...
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
VADOC searching for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill