Pedestrian hit, killed in Chesterfield after crash on Route 1

Police are investigating a fatal collision in the 11300 block of Route 1
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of one pedestrian in the 11300 block of Route 1.

Officers say the incident happened just before 5 am on Saturday, August 12, when a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta traveling south struck a man in the roadway.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

