Critical traffic changes begin Monday in Caroline County on Ladysmith Road

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A major change in traffic is coming to Caroline County starting Monday, August 14.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be shifting traffic to the outermost lanes on Ladysmith Road to widen the two-lane road to four lanes from Interstate 95 to Route 1.

A signal has been placed at the Sheetz intersection and is currently flashing to allow drivers to adjust to its presence. On Monday, the signal will go into full-color operation.

Drivers are asked to be cautious around work zones and slow-moving equipment until construction is complete in May 2024.

Ladysmith Road will remain two travel lanes, one eastbound and one westbound. Message boards have been placed to alert motorists of the upcoming traffic shift.

The $26.4 million project is a partnership between Caroline County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Crews will build four travel lanes nearly a mile in distance on Ladysmith Road, a 10-foot wide path for pedestrians and bicyclists, crosswalks and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk at the Route 1 intersection. Crews will also install new traffic signal equipment for pedestrian crossings.

To make this project happen, County leaders submitted an application to assist in funding this project through Virginia’s SMART SCALE program. Additional funding was also provided through VDOT’s revenue-sharing program, which matches county funds with state transportation dollars.

Expanding Ladysmith Road will create room for left-turning lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic at the Route 1 intersection to reduce delays for drivers. Dedicated right turn lanes will also be built for Ladysmith Road traffic approaching Route 1.

County leaders are expecting the project to reduce current and future traffic congestion and to promote economic development at this gateway entrance to the Caroline community.

According to a 2021 VDOT traffic count, nearly 11,000 vehicles traveled on Ladysmith Road in the project corridor, per day.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.