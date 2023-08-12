Crews prepare for thousands of people to attend the Richmond Jazz & Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews worked all Friday to prepare for the return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival!

The two-day festival is this Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, at Maymont.

“Music has the power to really connect individuals and with our festival, one thing that we do try to do, is create an immersive experience for our patrons because we want our patrons to not only be entertained but also be inspired,” said one of the organizers from JMI, Whitney White.

Some big names, like Chaka Kahn, Wale and Coco Jones, to name a few, will take the two stages from noon to after 9 p.m. There will be food, drinks and alcohol available to buy.

You cannot bring your own alcohol or any drink that does not have a closed top.

Tickets are still available online, or you can buy them at the gate, but they will be a little more expensive at the gate.

According to our First Alert Weather team, it will be hot - so to beat the heat, it’s important to hydrate.

“Make sure you’re getting your water in, Gatorade, electrolyte, whatever you choose,” White said. “We also have more shaded spaces here at the festival this year.”

White says if you don’t have premium tickets, where you get a table, bringing your camp chairs and blankets is a good idea.

“A blanket is going to be a nice item that’s going to root your space, give you a nice comfy space on the ground,” she said.

At the event, you get an opportunity to support local vendors.

“It’s just pretty amazing to see everyone together, singing their favorite songs with the artists on stage and it’s something that’s unifying about that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.