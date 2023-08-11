Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The death toll in Hawaii has risen to more than 50 after catastrophic wildfires have been raging across Maui since Tuesday. Groups of volunteers from the commonwealth are already mobilizing to get boots on the ground as soon as possible.
- The Richmond BMX community came together last night to remember and honor the life of 17-year-old Geo Morton. He was killed riding his bike home from work.
- Tomorrow, the city is bringing back its gun buyback program in an effort to prevent gun violence.
- The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back, and it’s taking over Maymont this weekend.
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
