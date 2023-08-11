‘Tommie Fund’ reaches donation goal in less than 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control has an update to share about its “Tommie Fund,” which is used to help shelters in Virginia cover emergency medical care costs for animals in need, runs out of money.

“Thanks to your support, we are THRILLED to announce that we raised more than $20,000 in less than 24 hours, and we met our matching goal!” RACC said in a statement.

In 2019, RACC established the “Tommie Fund” in honor of Tommie, a pit bull who died after being tied to a fence and set on fire.

On Tuesday, RACC made a Facebook post asking for support after the last few thousand dollars from the fund were used to help a dog found stuck in a trash compactor in Sussex County.

In the post, RACC said the “Tommie Fund” is filled every year in mid-September with help from merch and license plate revenue. The money typically supports an entire year of expenses, according to RACC.

However, RACC said they’ve had a lot of recent cases requiring intensive emergency care diagnostics.

RACC said donations can be made in multiple ways, including online through this link, at Richmond Animal Care and Control, and through the mail. RACC also asks those who donate to put “Tommie Fund” in the note.

Mail donations can be sent to 1600 Chamberlayne Ave., Richmond, VA 23222.

