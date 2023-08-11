Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Police looking for suspect in July shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Detectives with Richmond Police Department are asking the public for help locating a male suspect in a July shooting.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. on July 3, officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a vehicle that had gone odd the road and into the woods at the intersection of Raven and Ford Streets.

Officers found Darryl Jordan Jr., the sole occupant of the vehicle, in the driver’s seat. He had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police has identified the suspect as 28-year-old Domishek Forbes of Richmond.

Richmond Police has identified the suspect as 28-year-old Domishek Forbes of Richmond. (Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about this individual or homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

