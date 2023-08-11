Richmond BMX community remembers teen killed while riding bike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday night, hundreds gathered at the Richmond BMX track in Gillies Creek Park to remember the life of 17-year-old Geormond “Geo” Morton, who was killed Monday while riding his bike home from work.

While wheels were spinning on the track Thursday, you could tell someone was missing.

For the last four years, those who knew Geo say this track was his playground when the Armstong High School senior wasn’t working.

“He would float through, hang out with riders, see us, tell a joke, help little guys, and then ride on, and then we would see him again,” Sandi Wiley, with Richmond BMX, said.

Wiley, who operates the track, said Geo was a great teacher who wanted to help in any way he could.

“We have lost an amazing part of our BMX community,” Wiley said. “Geo was loved by our little guys, our elders, everybody. We’re devastated and the fact that this happened in such an awful way, there just aren’t words for that.”

Thursday night riders wore Geo’s number, 41, in his honor and took donations to help his family with funeral costs.

For the final gate drop of the night, the BMX community dedicated it to Geo and cheered him on until the end as if he never left.

“We’re all going to carry Geo here with us as we ride not just down today to powers, but every day here, we’ll always ride with Geo in our hearts,” a track member said.

Those hundreds of riders then cycled down Williamsburg Road to the spot where Geo was hit and where a bike now sits in his memory.

His family told the crowd they were touched to know the impact their 17-year-old made for their community.

“That last gate that dropped today made me realize that Geormond was really respected in the community and in their bike group,” Zayon Robinson, Geo’s uncle, said. ”Even though it’s a tragic situation, it’s still a humbling moment to know that Geormond has such an influence and impact on not only his family but the community as a whole.”

A viewing will be held next Friday at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.

