Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police search for suspect after child shot, killed in Franklin

Police say the suspect is wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect after the shooting death of a young boy in the city of Franklin.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Artis Street.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims - a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man - in different homes on the same street.

The man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and has been released.

The 10-year-old later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

“During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived at a residence of the adult male in the 300 block of Artis Street where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place,” Steve Patterson, Chief of Police for the City of Franklin, said.

Police have identified 24-year-old Tashawnda Nicole Drayton as the suspect. Police say during the fight, Drayton pulled out a gun and began shooting - hitting both victims.

Multiple agencies are searching for Drayton. She is wanted on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Aggravated malicious wounding
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling (x2)
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Threat to Burn or Damage Building
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Discharging a firearm in a public place

“This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable, and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time,” Chief Patterson said.

Drayton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Drayton’s whereabouts or additional leads is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or contact us online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
They busted out windows and stole what they could find, including a gun.
Video captures thieves breaking into 27 cars at apartment complex

Latest News

Police say the suspect is wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Police search for suspect after child shot, killed
Five chefs from the organization arrived in Maui Thursday morning, and they are starting to...
Mercy Chefs sends team members to Hawaii to aid in wildfire response
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Mercy Chefs and the Virginia Red Cross are sending volunteers to Maui to help with relief...
Virginia non-profits head to Hawaii to help with wildfire relief efforts