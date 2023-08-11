Police search for suspect after child shot, killed in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect after the shooting death of a young boy in the city of Franklin.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Artis Street.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims - a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man - in different homes on the same street.

The man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and has been released.

The 10-year-old later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

“During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived at a residence of the adult male in the 300 block of Artis Street where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place,” Steve Patterson, Chief of Police for the City of Franklin, said.

Police have identified 24-year-old Tashawnda Nicole Drayton as the suspect. Police say during the fight, Drayton pulled out a gun and began shooting - hitting both victims.

Multiple agencies are searching for Drayton. She is wanted on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated malicious wounding

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (x2)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Threat to Burn or Damage Building

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Discharging a firearm in a public place

“This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable, and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time,” Chief Patterson said.

Drayton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Drayton’s whereabouts or additional leads is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or contact us online at p3tips.com.

