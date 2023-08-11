New COVID subvariant hits Central Va as students head back to school

Your Money with Carlson Financial
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it’s accounting for most new cases across the country.
By Raven Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID is not over. In fact, there is a new strain you need to know about.

“This new subvariant, the EG.5, is increasing in proportion in the U.S. and in other parts of the world, so it’s making up a greater number of the cases that are tested for the variant,” Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Health Director Dr. Elaine Perry said.

The World Health Organization warns EG.5, otherwise known as Eris, will soon become the dominant COVID strain in the country.

“Almost 1 in 5 test results that are tested for variants are showing up as this new variant in the U.S. right now,” Perry said.

The strain now accounts for the majority of COVID infections in the U.S. and in Central Virginia from what has been reported, but there is good news.

“As of now, what we’re seeing is that it doesn’t look that it is causing more severe disease, so we’re not seeing an uptick in hospitalization, were not seeing an uptick in deaths,” Perry said.

Dr. Perry said they couldn’t pinpoint all the data because cases aren’t being reported as often, but it’s not sure whether it’s more contagious than other subvariants.

“We are seeing an uptick in cases, again not a steep uptick. We also know this is underreporting based on not getting all the cases. We are seeing some increases, not sharp, but in things like emergency room visits, urgent care visits,” Perry said.

This new subvariant wave is happening just before kids go back to the classroom. Dr. Perry said parents need to make sure students are protected so there’s not a massive spike in cases this fall.

“Make sure that their kids are up to date on all of their school required vaccinations, and also while they’re doing it, check to make sure that they’re up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as well,” Dr. Perry said. “We know that the uptick of COVID-19 vaccines, especially the bivalent booster dose that is so important, has been lowering kids, particularly school-age kids.”

Dr. Perry stresses the importance that COVID is not over, and you must still take precautions to prevent the spread, like washing your hands or even wearing a mask if you’re high risk.

Perry said a new updated booster will be out this fall, including protection from this new strain.

