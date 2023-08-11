Friday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable today, a hot and humid weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonably hot today, then humidity builds tomorrow and Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Only a minimal chance of a pop up storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

NOTE: Perseid Meteor shower peaks Saturday night.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly during the morning and midday. Turning less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. An early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90°.

