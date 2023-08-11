Chesterfield firefighter dies in crash while on his way to work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire & EMS is mourning the loss of one of their own after a crash Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County.

Troopers say the two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane of Route 33.

On Friday afternoon, Chesterfield Fire & EMS confirmed that Captain Jason Ware, 46, died in the crash.

“Chesterfield Fire and EMS (CFEMS) is saddened to report the death of Captain Jason Ware, who was assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station. Captain Ware was killed early this morning in an auto accident near West Point, Virginia, while on his way to work,” Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said in a statement.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Ware was a 20-year veteran of the department and served at the Chester Fire Station.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and express our sincere condolences to Captain Ware’s family, including his wife and two daughters. The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time,” Chief Senter Jr. said.

