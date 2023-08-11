Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield firefighter dies in crash while on his way to work

Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Capt. Jason Ware was with the department for 20 years.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Capt. Jason Ware was with the department for 20 years.(Chesterfield Fire & EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire & EMS is mourning the loss of one of their own after a crash Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County.

Troopers say the two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane of Route 33.

On Friday afternoon, Chesterfield Fire & EMS confirmed that Captain Jason Ware, 46, died in the crash.

“Chesterfield Fire and EMS (CFEMS) is saddened to report the death of Captain Jason Ware, who was assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station. Captain Ware was killed early this morning in an auto accident near West Point, Virginia, while on his way to work,” Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said in a statement.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS says Ware was a 20-year veteran of the department and served at the Chester Fire Station.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and express our sincere condolences to Captain Ware’s family, including his wife and two daughters. The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time,” Chief Senter Jr. said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend

Latest News

The Petersburg Police Department says there was a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of...
Petersburg Police open death investigation on Rome Street
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire