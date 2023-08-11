Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Back to School: Don’t forget about vaccines and medical forms

Don’t forget about vaccinations and medical forms because it may not be easy to get an...
Don’t forget about vaccinations and medical forms because it may not be easy to get an appointment right away.(Live 5)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From back-to-school shopping to labeling the supplies, there are plenty of things parents need to do to get ready to send their children back to school.

But don’t forget about vaccinations and medical forms because it may not be easy to get an appointment right away.

“If you’re not sure or if your child might be behind on some of their vaccines, it’s just a good time to make sure they’re up to date,” said Tiffany Kimbrough, general pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

First days of school in Central Virginia >

While your pediatrician should be able to help you with what shots your child needs, the Virginia Department of Health also has a breakdown on its website of what children need at certain ages.

For most school-aged kids, there are key shots before kindergarten, and then again in 7th and 12th grade.

If your child plays sports, remember to get a physical before the season begins. In some cases, your child won’t be able to practice or compete without one.

If your child has any allergies or medical needs, make sure you have the emergency health forms ready to go as well.

“Make sure that their paperwork is up to date, but also that they have their emergency medications on hand to give to the school so that they can receive the care,” said Kimbrough.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues

Latest News

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
About 15 to 20 Richmond Police Officers swarmed a towing company Friday after a months-long...
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for theft
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and...
3 dead, 3 hurt in Outer Banks house fire