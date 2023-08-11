Back to School: Don’t forget about vaccines and medical forms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From back-to-school shopping to labeling the supplies, there are plenty of things parents need to do to get ready to send their children back to school.

But don’t forget about vaccinations and medical forms because it may not be easy to get an appointment right away.

“If you’re not sure or if your child might be behind on some of their vaccines, it’s just a good time to make sure they’re up to date,” said Tiffany Kimbrough, general pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

While your pediatrician should be able to help you with what shots your child needs, the Virginia Department of Health also has a breakdown on its website of what children need at certain ages.

For most school-aged kids, there are key shots before kindergarten, and then again in 7th and 12th grade.

If your child plays sports, remember to get a physical before the season begins. In some cases, your child won’t be able to practice or compete without one.

If your child has any allergies or medical needs, make sure you have the emergency health forms ready to go as well.

“Make sure that their paperwork is up to date, but also that they have their emergency medications on hand to give to the school so that they can receive the care,” said Kimbrough.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.