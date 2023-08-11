Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series returns to Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is welcoming around 350 youth baseball players, coaches and family members for another year of the Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series.

The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association will host the tournament in Henrico for the sixth time in the past 16 years and the second year in a row.

The association will also field a team to compete against nine other qualifiers from across the United States. Among the teams competing are the Hawaii Islanders, traveling to Glen Allen from Oahu.

The tournament, which began Friday afternoon with an opening ceremony and runs through Aug. 19, will be held at the Glen Allen Stadium at RF&P Park. A home run derby and warm-up games will be played following the opening ceremonies, and pool play will begin on Aug. 12.

Games will be livestreamed on HiCast Sports Network. For more information on the tournament or to access broadcasts, click or tap here.

