2 charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Hopewell Police have charged two men with murder in connection to a shooting that killed an 8-year-old last year.

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, around 2:14 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers initiated life-saving measures with Hopewell E.M.S. The victim is eight-year-old P’Aris Moore, who suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and later died from her injury at Tri-Cities Hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting that may be related.

P’Aris’ mother, Brionna Taylor, says her daughter was outside playing with friends during the drive-by shooting. Taylor says her daughter loved making TikTok videos and riding her bike with her friends. P’Aris was just four days away from turning 9 years old at the time of her death.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, of Chesterfield, on Aug. 8. The two were indicted on charges concerning the death of P’Aris Moore.

Taylor has been indicted on first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvell was also charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm to commit a felony.

Taylor and Harvell are being held without bond.

