Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2 charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell

Jamari Antonio Taylor (left), 20, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, were charged with the murder...
Jamari Antonio Taylor (left), 20, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, were charged with the murder of 8-year-old P'Aris Moore.(Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Hopewell Police have charged two men with murder in connection to a shooting that killed an 8-year-old last year.

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, around 2:14 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers initiated life-saving measures with Hopewell E.M.S. The victim is eight-year-old P’Aris Moore, who suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and later died from her injury at Tri-Cities Hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting that may be related.

P’Aris’ mother, Brionna Taylor, says her daughter was outside playing with friends during the drive-by shooting. Taylor says her daughter loved making TikTok videos and riding her bike with her friends. P’Aris was just four days away from turning 9 years old at the time of her death.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, of Chesterfield, on Aug. 8. The two were indicted on charges concerning the death of P’Aris Moore.

Taylor has been indicted on first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvell was also charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm to commit a felony.

Taylor and Harvell are being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
The Perseids are a reliable show and this year could be special
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend

Latest News

The Ultimate Backpack Drive is at the Richmond Raceway this year.
Volunteers fill thousands of backpacks during Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association will host the tournament in Henrico for the sixth...
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series returns to Henrico
The Petersburg Police Department says there was a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of...
Petersburg Police open death investigation on Rome Street
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back