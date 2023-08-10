Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Aug. 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong to severe storms. Full forecast >
- Hawaiian officials confirm that 36 people are dead after devastating wildfires decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.
- Henrico County Schools launches new weapons detection systems.
- The sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive, presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health returns today.
