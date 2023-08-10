Your Money with Carlson Financial
Volunteers fill thousands of backpacks during Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive

The event is presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health
The Ultimate Backpack Drive is at the Richmond Raceway this year.
The Ultimate Backpack Drive is at the Richmond Raceway this year.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers are filling thousands of backpacks Thursday for the sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.

The largest school supply drive in the country is hosted by VCU Alumni and Communities In School.

The event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in Central Virginia, Virginia Beach and children in need at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Check out the highlights from throughout the day from the event, which was held at Richmond Raceway:

Communities in Schools in once again hosting the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.
A volunteer from Virginia Credit Union talks about her involvement with the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.
The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive is underway at the Richmond Raceway, where volunteers prepare to fill bags for students.
Sarah Bloom gives viewers a look at Richmond Raceway, where bags are ready to be filled with school supplies for students.

