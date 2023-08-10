Volunteers fill thousands of backpacks during Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
The event is presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers are filling thousands of backpacks Thursday for the sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.
The largest school supply drive in the country is hosted by VCU Alumni and Communities In School.
The event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in Central Virginia, Virginia Beach and children in need at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Check out the highlights from throughout the day from the event, which was held at Richmond Raceway:
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.