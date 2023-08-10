Vigil held for teen killed after being shot while driving on I-85

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Candles were lit Wednesday night in memory of 19-year-old T’Miya Murphy who was shot while driving on Interstate 85 last week in Dinwiddie.

”Today was really the first day I broke down because I still can’t believe that my child is gone,” Tomeka Murphy Benissan, Murphy’s mom, said.

Murphy’s mother said over the last few days, the community has shown a tremendous amount of support for her daughter, who had a for helping to help people and the goal of becoming a nurse.

“I didn’t even know my baby had so many TikToks, she’s a loveable person,” Murphy Benissan said. “If she can help you she would help you. She would do anything if she can.”

Murphy Benissan said while she has felt love this week she knows the true challenge will begin on Saturday after her daughter’s funeral.

She said her daughter was her mini-me, her twin and cannot even think about saying her final goodbye.

“I never thought that I would be burying my child. I thought my child would bury me,” Murphy Benissan said.

Virginia State Police say Murphy was driving south on I-85 near the Route 1 exit when someone fired several shots at her car as they were driving by.

This caused Murphy to crash on the other side of the interstate.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Murphy Benissan said she’s still waiting to hear updates on her daughter’s case and wants whoever did this to come forward.

“Why did you take my baby away from me, just let us know what happened,” Murphy Benissan said. “Come forward. Just let me know why so I can have closure. That’s all I ask. Just let me have some type of closure.”

State police are still investigating but say there is no indication this shooting was related to road rage.

Troopers said they believe it was random and isolated.

If you have any information about the other vehicle involved or the person who pulled the trigger, give state police a call at (804) 609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

A funeral service will be held for Murphy Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. at 102 South Avenue in Petersburg.

