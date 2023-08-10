Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Showers likely, severe storms possible on a First Alert Weather Day

Rain clears by evening, then heat builds for the weekend
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shower and storm chances return today and some of the storms will have the potential to turn severe.

Today: ***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Mainly cloudy during the morning with scattered showers and storms likely, best chance is from 10am to 1pm. We’ll then see some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon with a few more strong to severe storms possible in a 3-6pm window. Damaging gusts and hail possible along with a low end tornado threat.. Breezy. Highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

NOTE: Perseid Meteor shower peaks Saturday night

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. A First Alert that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid during the day. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

