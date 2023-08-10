Thursday Forecast: Showers likely, severe storms possible on a First Alert Weather Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shower and storm chances return today and some of the storms will have the potential to turn severe.

Today: ***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Mainly cloudy during the morning with scattered showers and storms likely, best chance is from 10am to 1pm. We’ll then see some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon with a few more strong to severe storms possible in a 3-6pm window. Damaging gusts and hail possible along with a low end tornado threat.. Breezy. Highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

NOTE: Perseid Meteor shower peaks Saturday night

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. A First Alert that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid during the day. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

