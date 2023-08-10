Richmond residents feel impacts of devastating Hawaii wildfires

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The flames ripping through Hawaii are already the second deadliest US wildfire in the past 100 years. Even though Maui is over 4,700 miles away, it’s still affecting those here in Richmond.

“I’m so devastated, I really am. I’m like I said, I lived on the island for 12 years,” Donna Snellen said.

For Donna Snellen, the wildfires in Maui hit close to home.

“I’ve been to Lahaina many, many times. That used to be my, my little getaway,” Snellen said.

She lived there for over a decade before returning to Richmond in 2021. Her son Shawn is still in her condo, about 16 miles from Lahaina, where more than 35 people died from the flames.

“He could see some of the fire, the smell. He said he couldn’t sleep at night because the smell was so bad,” Snellen said. “And the winds is what really caused all this commotion, and he was worried because we have sliding glass doors, and he was afraid they were going to break open.”

Gil and Tracy Logan are from Richmond and have lived in Maui for 8 years.

“The two places we were supposed to go to Saturday night are on opposite ends of that three-block area, and they’re just ashes, it’s just rubble, just burnt. Everything is charred,” Tracy Logan said.

Thankfully they’re safe, but the places they visit often are now ashes.

“People were just caught, you know and unaware and they were trying to get in their cars and get out and they were trying to get into the ocean and for many, that didn’t work,” Gil Logan said.

For the Logans and Snellen, their families being out of harm’s way is a blessing, but that’s not the reality for so many others who will feel the impact and ripple effect from this wildfire for years to come.

“Nothing is controlled,” Gil Logan said. “While hopefully the worst of it, you know the damage might be done, all these fires are still burning and they’re probably going to burn for a good while. They’re just trying to keep them away from the people right now.”

Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

“I’m so sick,” Snellen said. “I mean, my heart is back in Maui with all those people.”

