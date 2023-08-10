Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back

The festival showcases a diverse lineup of artists across various genres on two stages
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.(Richmond Jazz and Music Festival)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back at Maymont on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13!

The festival will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists across various genres on two stages, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy. From jazz and blues to funk, pop and R&B, the festival promises an eclectic mix of music that will resonate with devoted fans and newcomers alike.

> SCHEDULE OF EVENTS and ARTISTS

> TICKET INFORMATION

> CHECK THE WEATHER

Be sure to check back here for additional updates during the weekend!

