RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back at Maymont on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13!

The festival will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists across various genres on two stages, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy. From jazz and blues to funk, pop and R&B, the festival promises an eclectic mix of music that will resonate with devoted fans and newcomers alike.

If you’re headed to the event, we’d love to see your photos. Click/tap here to upload them to our “Summer 2023″ photo album.

> SCHEDULE OF EVENTS and ARTISTS

> TICKET INFORMATION

> CHECK THE WEATHER

Be sure to check back here for additional updates during the weekend!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.