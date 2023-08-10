Petersburg man charged with murder in 2022 Hopewell homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a May 2022 homicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School, on May 16. Officers found Deanthony Davis, 27, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard some argument, followed by several gunshots. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the grand jury indicted 27-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley of Petersburg on one count of felony second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

