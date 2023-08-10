Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Petersburg man charged with murder in 2022 Hopewell homicide

Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2022 homicide.
Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2022 homicide.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a May 2022 homicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School, on May 16. Officers found Deanthony Davis, 27, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard some argument, followed by several gunshots. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the grand jury indicted 27-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley of Petersburg on one count of felony second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Residents living in the outlined areas will not have water from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m....
Chesterfield shuts off Otterdale waterlines
The Colonial Heights Police Department says the Ellerslie Avenue Bridge is also closed.
Truck strikes bridge, spills debris on I-95 in Colonial Heights

Latest News

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back
Five chefs from the organization arrived in Maui Thursday morning, and they are starting to...
Mercy Chefs sends team members to Hawaii to aid in wildfire response
Planning a mini retirement to help you regroup from burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout