‘Naborforce’ helps seniors thrive with on-demand help service in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A network of friendly “Nabors” are making life easier for senior citizens and their families with an on-demand help service in Richmond and other communities.

When Charles Morris, 80, stopped driving nearly 10 years ago due to glaucoma, he felt like a big part of his independence was in jeopardy.

“That was depressing for me,” said Morris, who spends most of his days at the computer working on his fourth book. “I couldn’t go or do the things I wanted to do.”

While the Hanover native comes from a large family, which includes several nieces and nephews, Morris says busy schedules have made it difficult to depend on them.

For a while, he used cabs to get around, but that, too, was a hassle. Never married and without kids, there are not many people he can call on.

“The cabs never come on time, if at all,” Morris said. “Then, you have to call for them to pick you up again. That didn’t cut it for me.”

When Morris learned about Naborforce, a service that matches seniors with a network of “Nabors,” vetted community members, for on-demand support with errands, transportation and help around the home, it was a game changer.

Using the service about seven times a month, helpers like Jack Taylor are there to help him run errands and make it to doctors’ appointments.

Taylor finds joy in giving back during his retirement years, especially after seeing what his father went through as his parents aged.

He says his mother was diagnosed with early dementia in her late 50s, early 60s, and his father became her caregiver. He wants to provide the help he wishes his father had.

“I said I’m going to do this because I know that I’m going to help someone who was in my father’s shoes,” said Taylor, who has become a friend to seniors like Morris. ”People always tell me that’s so great what you do for these people, and I say ‘woah’ it’s great what they do for me.”

The meaning of Naborforce also hits close to home for founder Paige Wilson, who launched the company in 2018 after her own struggle to balance life as a working mother and caregiver.

“I had this big job, teenage daughter and widowed really young, so I could tell my mom would hesitate asking me for things because she didn’t want to be a burden,” said Wilson, who wanted to give her mother the best quality of life that she could. “I didn’t mind doing it, but I couldn’t always do it.”

“I just kept thinking at the time that I need another me, I need to clone myself,” she said.

Most of the “Nabors” are empty nesters or retirees who offer help two-to-three times a week.

For those who would like to request a Nabor, you can call or sign-up online to create a profile outlining your needs. From there, you can schedule a visit online or call and be matched with a trusted nabor. Pricing across multiple cities can be found here.

For those who would like to become a Nabor, the interview process involves a written paragraph about why a person wants to help. Then, an in-person interview will follow.

Healthcare and homecare responsibilities like issuing medication are not a part of this service.

“We’re doing all those little things that Nabors would do help you around the home, make a meal, share a meal, work on a hobby, clean out a closet, take things to Goodwill, help you with technology, " said Wilson.

“They are everyday people,” said Morris with a big smile. “Friendly, caring and trustworthy.”

To learn more, visit Naborforce here.

