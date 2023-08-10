Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mercy Chefs sends team members to Hawaii to aid in wildfire response

Five chefs from the organization arrived in Maui Thursday morning, and they are starting to...
Five chefs from the organization arrived in Maui Thursday morning, and they are starting to work with partners on the island to provide food and supplies. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(Ty O'Neil | AP)
By Raven Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local non-profit is doing what it can to help people in Hawaii as wildfires rage in Maui.

Mercy Chefs, a non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization that provide professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in natural disasters, is quickly responding to the fires.

Five chefs from the organization arrived in Maui Thursday morning, and they are starting to work with partners on the island to provide food and supplies.

“We’re going to be feeding the folks there,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “We are going to be working with local partners, so it’s neighbors helping neighbors and were just getting all the food cooked. We have our supply routes open over there already, and were going to be able to step in and make great food and try to provide a moment of comfort, a moment of hope for these folks who have been through so much.”

LeBlanc says that the organization is seeing that the devastation is much worse than they had known, with some places on the island cut off from communication. Mercy Chefs was set to have another wave of team members on the ground in Maui later today.

The organization is emphasizing that burn victims and island residents are in desperate need of help. For those interested in donating, visit the donation page on Mercy Chefs’ website by clicking or tapping here.

