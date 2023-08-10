Man sentenced in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the men involved in the killing of a mother and her baby in 2021 was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday.
As part of a plea deal, Donald Hemmings was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, with six of those years suspected. He was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, with all 10 of those years suspended.
The shooting in April 2021 left 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, dead. Three other people were also injured in the incident.
Two other people were previously sentenced in this case:
- Kevon Bynum was sentenced to over 50 years in prison in March 2022 after he pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree murder and three charges of malicious wounding
- Kavon Bynum, Kevon’s brother, pleaded guilty last month to two first-degree murder charges and three counts of malicious wounding. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
