Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Henrico County Public Schools hosting two job fairs this month

The school division will host two job fairs in August, where people will be able to speak with...
The school division will host two job fairs in August, where people will be able to speak with representatives about immediate employment opportunities.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is looking for candidates that are interested in supporting the county’s students and families.

The school division will host two job fairs in August, where people will be able to speak with representatives about immediate employment opportunities.

HCPS will host its first job fair of the month on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library. This fair will be dedicated to candidates for bus driving, security officer nutrition staff, custodial staff substitute teaching and temporary instructional assistant or teacher positions.

Back to School: The 'first day' has become a full season >

On Aug. 29, the school division will be at Twin Hickory Area Library in Glen Allen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where representatives will be speaking with candidates interested in school nutrition staff.

For prospective bus drivers, HCPS is offering newly hired bus drivers a bonus of up to $3,000, paid in installments throughout the year. The school division is also offering new safe driver and attendance incentives and extended full-time contracts for summer school. Qualified candidates will be paid as they train to drive, as well.

For those interested in viewing benefits or applying ahead of the fairs, click or tap here. If you can’t make the job fair or have questions, you can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 to talk about open positions.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
Residents living in the outlined areas will not have water from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m....
Chesterfield shuts off Otterdale waterlines
The Colonial Heights Police Department says the Ellerslie Avenue Bridge is also closed.
Truck strikes bridge, spills debris on I-95 in Colonial Heights

Latest News

The Ultimate Backpack Drive is at the Richmond Raceway this year.
Volunteers fill thousands of backpacks during Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target
The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just...
Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible