Henrico County Public Schools hosting two job fairs this month

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is looking for candidates that are interested in supporting the county’s students and families.

The school division will host two job fairs in August, where people will be able to speak with representatives about immediate employment opportunities.

HCPS will host its first job fair of the month on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library. This fair will be dedicated to candidates for bus driving, security officer nutrition staff, custodial staff substitute teaching and temporary instructional assistant or teacher positions.

On Aug. 29, the school division will be at Twin Hickory Area Library in Glen Allen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where representatives will be speaking with candidates interested in school nutrition staff.

For prospective bus drivers, HCPS is offering newly hired bus drivers a bonus of up to $3,000, paid in installments throughout the year. The school division is also offering new safe driver and attendance incentives and extended full-time contracts for summer school. Qualified candidates will be paid as they train to drive, as well.

For those interested in viewing benefits or applying ahead of the fairs, click or tap here. If you can’t make the job fair or have questions, you can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 to talk about open positions.

