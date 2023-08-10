Gun buyback program returns to Richmond after success last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just two days, the lot at Liberation Church will fill with cars lined up, ready to turn in guns to the city, or at least that is the hope based on results from the program last year.

City council members recognize even with that great turnout, the event is only one small part of trying to end gun violence in the city.

The program exchanges gift cards for guns as an incentive to get weapons off of the streets. Saturday, the city expands what started as a pilot program.

“We’re advertising getting the word out, not just to city residents, but you know, to any community member that wants to come forward; so, we are hoping to double, if not triple, the impact,” said Richmond city councilmember Stephanie Lynch.

Lynch says that statistically, she has always seen a high number of crime guns come through the city of Richmond, and this buyback could be a way to help with that problem.

This time around, the city is only giving out funds in exchange for operable guns, though people are still welcome to bring non-operable or antique ones again to get rid of them. This buyback effort started last year, spearheaded by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney when they were able to collect almost 500 guns.

“Some folks say, well, this doesn’t do anything. I will say that, that this is not the panacea. But this will get a gun out of the hands of someone who may not want it or someone who will want it and use it in a crime,” Stoney said.

Mayor Stoney says there was a 27% decrease in non-fatal shootings in comparison to this time last year, which he highlights as an important sign that programs like the buyback are working. He says the city has spent over $3 million on intervention and prevention programs for Richmond youth.

“It means that less people in the city are being shot, and that’s a good thing. Our focus has been on intervention and prevention,” Stoney said.

He says the buyback is not necessarily about reducing crime, but preventing it, even if that means just one fewer gun out there. He notes there was an increase in guns stolen from vehicles in comparison to last year, and oftentimes those weapons are used in crimes later on. The buyback is an effort to decrease crimes like that from happening.

“We are seeing a slight uptick in homicides. But we are seeing less shootings all across the board. And we’re not here today to spike the ball or anything of the sort because we know that the end of the year is still months away, but we are showing progress,” Stoney said.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to come, and you do not have to live in the city to participate. Attendees will get $250 for assault weapons and $200 for handguns and shotguns, which can go to a variety of gift cards that will be available.

“We have a large sector of our population of our community members who are struggling just to put food on the table, and this program also helps get gift cards and well needed just cash into a household budget. And at the same time, does a little bit of good getting some handguns and some firearms off the street,” Lynch said.

The event kicks off Saturday at the Liberation Church at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike and runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

