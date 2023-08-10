Your Money with Carlson Financial
Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster reopens after final inspection

That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster has reopened, nearly six weeks after it closed following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

The ride reopened Thursday after the completion of the repair and testing process and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, park staff said.

The ride was then operated for over 500 full cycles and tests and inspections were performed to ensure its integrity throughout that period, Carowinds’ Thursday update stated.

The park said it plans to use drones to inspect hard-to-see areas on big roller coasters.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, the bureau conducted its final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

“It might be too soon, but you never know, it might be fine as well,” said Sheri Taylor, whose grandchildren frequent the park.

“My concerns would be the other rides. [I’d like] to maybe have more inspection on that to be on the safe side.”

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement read in part.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.

