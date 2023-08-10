Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target

Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.
Officers were called to a shooting at the Forest Hill Avenue Target just before noon Thursday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffers non-life-threatening injuries in an assault at a Target in south Richmond Thursday.

At 11:39 a.m., officers were originally called to the Target off Forest Hill Avenue for reports of a person shot.

However, when officers arrived, they learned that there was an assault involving two people who knew each other.

There’s no word on charges at this time.

