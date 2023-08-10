1 hurt after assault at Forest Hill Avenue Target

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffers non-life-threatening injuries in an assault at a Target in south Richmond Thursday.

At 11:39 a.m., officers were originally called to the Target off Forest Hill Avenue for reports of a person shot.

However, when officers arrived, they learned that there was an assault involving two people who knew each other.

There’s no word on charges at this time.

