Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and hot but low-for-August Humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another great looking day today! Showers and storms return tomorrow.

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Mostly sunny with below normal humidity for August. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Showers and storms likely late morning/midday. A round of mid to late afternoon storms is possible. Depending on how much afternoon sun we get, there could be a strong to severe storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. A First Alert that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance:60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s.

