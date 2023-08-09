Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and hot but low-for-August Humidity

Showers and storms likely tomorrow
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another great looking day today! Showers and storms return tomorrow.

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Mostly sunny with below normal humidity for August. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Showers and storms likely late morning/midday. A round of mid to late afternoon storms is possible. Depending on how much afternoon sun we get, there could be a strong to severe storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. A First Alert that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance:60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, turning less humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
FEMA will provide New Flood Maps to Richmond residents (Source: Pixabay)
Know Your Flood Risk: Richmond residents can see new FEMA flood maps

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Beautiful Wednesday, Rain Chance Returns Thursday
Humidity stays nice and low through Wednesday.
Forecast: Beautiful Wednesday, Rain Chance Returns Thursday
Breezy with much lower humidity today, with another pleasant day tomorrow.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy, with low humidity
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy, with low humidity
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy, with low humidity