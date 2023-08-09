Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.
- The Otterdale waterline will shut down for some Chesterfield neighborhoods until Thursday morning.
- A family is mourning a teen who was hit and killed in Henrico while riding his bike while riding home from work.
- Chilling new details have been revealed about the first-grader who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School earlier this year.
- Today’s weather will be sunny and hot. Full forecast >
Today's top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story
