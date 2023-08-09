Video captures thieves breaking into 27 cars at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A car alarm sounded through a Chesterfield apartment complex as two suspects entered more than two dozen vehicles on Monday night.

They busted out windows and stole what they could find, including a gun.

Zayeshawn Farmer, whose car was the 23rd out of the 27 that were broken into, says he now has to pull out of his vacation fund to fix the damages. Farmer says this is the second time this has happened in his neighborhood.

“Once I got to my side of the car is when I noticed my window was broken out,” Farmer said.

More than two dozen residents got quite the shock when they went outside Tuesday morning at Meadowbrook Apartments in Chesterfield.

Farmer found shattered windows and broken glass near his car that had been rummaged through.

“As I am looking through my car trying to figure it out, something told me to literally look up, and I look up and see my wallet in the middle of the street on top of the speed bump, and I’m just thanking God for that because nothings missing,” Farmer said.

But others weren’t as lucky. Surveillance video captured the suspects in the act as they broke windows and then used a flashlight to go through the cars.

Out of the 27 cars, 22 had their windows smashed. Among the stolen items were wallets, a gaming system, phones and the most dangerous item, a handgun.

“If you have to leave it in the vehicle, try to secure it in a safe in the vehicle,” said Chesterfield Police Sgt. Julian Hinton. “Not just under the seat, in the armrest and place that it’s not secured. That is very dangerous because these guns get out in the community, and they are used in other types of crimes.”

Farmer said this isn’t the first time break-ins have happened in his neighborhood, and he wants to see beefed-up security put in place.

“I have a 10-month-old and a 6-year-old that we have in the house,” Farmer said. “It makes me feel like I can’t really have my 6-year-old outside like that now, and then two, it makes me feel like I got to really be careful here.”

NBC12 spoke to a manager at the apartment complex, and they had no comment.

Chesterfield Police say they are still investigating, but they believe the suspects are between 16 and 20 years old.

One suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored sweatpants. The second suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers.

